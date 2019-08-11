Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Civitan Hall at Sawyer Ludwig Park
Marion,, OH
Paul "Ed" Kennedy


1952 - 2019
Paul "Ed" Kennedy Obituary
Paul "Ed" Kennedy

Marion - Ed Kennedy, 66, of Marion, OH passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness. He was born August 15, 1952 in Kentucky to Paul & Lucille (Adams) Kennedy, who survive. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his children, Andrew Kennedy of Delaware, Christi Kennedy of Marion and his granddaughters, Harleigh & Paysleigh Kennedy of New Bloomington, who were the light of his eyes.

He graduated from Harding High School in 1970. He worked construction most of his life. He worked for Marion Construction, Powers Construction, Bullock Garages, Baldauf Construction and Stegal Construction and for approximately 5 years, he worked for Ohio Edison.

He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, golfing and watching his granddaughters participating in sports such as bowling, soccer and softball. Also, Ed was an avid Michigan, Cleveland Browns & Cincinnati Reds fan.

Ed's wishes were to donate his body to The Ohio State University.

We will be having a Celebration of Life on August 24, 2019 at the Civitan Hall at Sawyer Ludwig Park, in Marion, OH from 2:00 to 6:00.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 11, 2019
