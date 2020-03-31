|
Rev. Paul Melvin Alden, age 88, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Community Care and Rehabilitation in Marion.
Utmost appreciation is expressed to everyone involved with our parents' extended care. Your personal and professional roles as church family, personal friend, medical and care-giving staff are cherished.
Rev. Alden was born May 22, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Melvin Ranny and Hattie (Blake) Alden. He was a Class of 1949 graduate of Columbus West High School and a Class of 1952 graduate of Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota.
It was during college that Paul met the love of his life, Thelma Eileen Martin. They were married August 9, 1952. They were blessed with nearly 63 years of marriage and three wonderful children. Thelma passed away May 29, 2015 after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Rev. Alden was a licensed minister with the United Pentecostal Church International (Acts 2:38) for over 50 years. He faithfully pastored the United Pentecostal Church of Marion for 25 years until 2005 as an ordained minister. Thelma always enjoyed a similar calling as her husbands. She could often be found teaching Sunday School, working in the office, and playing the organ.
Dad loved mentoring struggling churches and people of all walks of life especially those determined to better themselves or attempting a call to the ministry. He subsidized this love for mentoring as a residential - commercial - industrial construction manager and builder throughout his ministry that spanned Ohio, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Dad mentored Vietnam era young people in ministry today with his 1967-72 guidance of the Ohio Bible College in Akron as friend, teacher, and President.
Rev. Alden is survived by his children: Patricia J. (Mark) Gefroh of Chiloquin, Oregon, Phillip M. (Paula) Alden of Marion, Ohio; grandchildren: Naval CDR Jason (Jessica) Kantola, Cheri Kantola, Khristopher (Melody) Gefroh, Miranda (Nathan ) Massey, Rachel (Chris) Stackhouse, and Lisa (Alex) Newby; and great-grandchildren: Siennalee, Avonlea, Logan, Ryan, Nate, Lana, Linkin, Luke, Faith, Katherine.
In addition to Rev. Alden's parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother: Rollie Alden, a daughter: Judith E. Gefroh, and son-in-law: Rev. Gary Kantola.
A private post cremation service or grave side service is temporarily suspended due to CV-19 issues.
Memorial donations may be made in Rev. Paul M. Alden's honor to Heartland Hospice of Marion.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Rev. Paul M. Alden's Family.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020