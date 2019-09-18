|
|
Paula "Jill" Pershing
Toledo - Paula "Jill" Pershing, 58, of Toledo, OH left this earth a little darker on September 14, 2019 after a brief courageous battle with cancer. Jill had a unique gift, she could make you feel as though you were her family and she treated her family as though they were her friends, and it was her joy to be surrounded by those she loved. She was a 1979 graduate of Marion Pleasant High School. Jill worked 21 years at the City of Toledo in Economic Development where she is still greatly missed.
Jill is survived by her loving daughter, Niki (Kevin, Jr.) Neilly, mother, Mary Ann (George) Click, siblings; Richard (Kathy) Pershing, Beth (Al) Beach and Dennis (Kathleen) Pershing.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 with services beginning at 2 p.m., Reverend Jon Komperda officiating, interment to follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.
Memorial donations may be made to a . Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 18, 2019