Paula Sue ReidMarion - Paula Sue Reid, age 76, of Marion passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 8:02 PM at her home. She was born in Marion, Ohio on February 25, 1944 to the late Donald and Irene (Rech) Cluff. Paula was a 1962 graduate of Marion Harding High School. On September 26, 1965 she married Philip K. Reid in Marion, Ohio and he survives. She was a longtime member of Epworth United Methodist Church, a member of the "Come Join Us Sunday School Class" and was active in the prayer quilt program of the church. Paula was an avid bowler in her younger years and more recently she enjoyed "The Card Club" with her female friends.Paula worked for the Marion City School System for 25 years as a cook at Taft Middle School before her retirement.Surviving along with her husband; Philip are two sons; Timothy (Arlene) Reid of Marion, OH. & Bradley (Heather) Reid of Bowling Green, OH., two brothers; Bill (Diane) Cluff of Prospect, OH. & Donnie (Phil Swank) Cluff of Mansfield, OH. Two sisters; Carol (Ed) Crabtree of Grove City, OH. & Sharon (John) Nischwitz of Marion, OH., and five grandchildren; Kean Reid, Anna Reid, Sarah Reid, Amy Reid, & Katie (John) Batchelder.Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Face masks are recommended, social distancing and 25-person occupancy will be observed. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 AM with burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery. Rev. Nathan McBeth will be officiating. Contributions in Paula's name may be given to the Alzheimer's Disease Association. The family would like to give a big "thank you" to the Freedom Caregivers and Kindred Hospice for the care they gave to Paula.