Pauline Ann Kaltenbach
Wilmington, NC - Pauline Ann Kaltenbach, of Wilmington, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Galion, OH on July 3, 1941 the daughter of the late Allan Cunningham and Opal Smith Cunningham.
Pauline spent most of her life in Marion, Ohio before moving to the Carolinas. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology and a Master's in Counseling from Ohio State University. She worked for many years with the Ohio State prison system as an inmate counselor. She was active in the Laureate Upsilon Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in N. Myrtle Beach, SC
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Earl Beers who died in 1961 and her husband John Kaltenbach Jr who died in 1983. She is survived by two sons, Jay Beers and his partner Liam Hogan who reside in London, UK and Kelley J. Kaltenbach and wife Carrie Zitney Kaltenbach who reside in Wilmington, NC., also three grandchildren Caleb, Emelia Claire, and Anna Grace, and Kelley's former wife Jenny Rhode Kaltenbach.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Marion Star on May 29, 2019