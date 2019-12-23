|
|
Pauline Hartle
Marion - Pauline (Dall) Hartle passed away December 23, 2019 in Marion, OH. She was the daughter of Ruth Criswell Dall Hartle and LeRoy Dall, stepfather was Addison Hartle. She is preceded in death by: Ruth Dall Hartle, LeRoy Dall, Addison Hartle, husband Robert Hartle, son John T. Hartle, sister Evelyn Dall Steffy, brother William Dall. She is survived by son James (Linda) Hartle, granddaughter Janell Bowman, grandson Curtis Bowman, three great grandchildren, Nakyah, Jayden, Jayla, sister Hazel E. Blankenship, nephew Karl R. (Kim) Blankenship, nieces Trish Blankenship and Stephanie Reinwald. She graduated from Pleasant High School, a member of Fairpark Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Women Missionary Group and volunteered for many projects, also a member of the Ohio Heartland CAC Senior group and volunteer for the Senior Meal Program. She was also famous for her pies. Pauline was a wonderful, caring woman and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Heaven has another angel. Family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for their care. Visitation will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Service will be beginning at 12:00 PM with Pastor David Rush officiating. Burial will follow directly at Green Camp Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019