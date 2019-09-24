Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Marion - Pauline Elizabeth Monnette, 90, of Marion passed away Friday evening, September 20, 2019, at Heartland Nursing Home in Marion after struggling with health issues for many years.

She was a graduate of Harding High School in 1946.

Pauline was a women of strong faith and loved God tremendously. She was the most honest, caring, and trustworthy person you could ever know. She loved her children and family so much and enjoyed being with each and every one of them and hearing about their lives. Known for always caring and putting others first, she was doing so even in her final days. Born on November 29th, 1928 in Marion, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Isabelle (Marmon) Dusang.

Pauline was a stay-at-home mother who took great pride in raising her four children. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, and canning from their bountiful garden each year,

She is survived by her husband; Damon E. Monnette, four children; Stephen (Beth) Monnette, Thomas (Sue) Monnette, Cathy (David) Uhl all of Marion, OH., and Gary (Becky) Monnette of Oak Leaf, TX., a sister; Virginia "Ginny" Glenn of Marion, OH., six grandchildren; Amy (Matt) Heis of Vandalia, OH., Jodie Monnette of Radnor, OH., Greg (Christin Uhl of Twinsburg, OH., Nicole (Andy) Curran of Delaware, OH., Caitlin (John) Zancana and Cody (Stefanie) Monnette both of Rowlett, TX. She also has 11 wonderful great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister; Agnes Jones.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26th, 2019, from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Pastor Jennifer Bass from the Crosswood United Methodist Church will be officiating with burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crosswood United Methodist Church or to the Marion Public Library in Pauline's name.

Pauline's family would like to thank Dr. Smallwood, Callie & Sherri from Heartland Hospice who showed so much love and care for our mother, along with a special thanks to Pastor Jen who was right there by mom's side in her journey to Heaven. Online condolences may be sent to:www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
