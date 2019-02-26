|
Pauline Sivey
Richwood - Pauline Sivey, 97, of Richwood, entered her heavenly home, Friday morning February 22, 1019 at the Grand of Dublin.
She was born March 31, 1921 in Essex at the home farm to the late Oliver and Emma Gertrude (Schaeffer) Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband Charles M. "Chuck" Sivey. They were married June 16, 1946 at the Essex Methodist Church, and he died August 13, 2008. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Norman Hall, Marvin (Della Jean) Hall and Irene (Paul) Wiegler.
Pauline attended the Bowling Green State University and became an elementary school teacher. After her marriage to Chuck, she focused on being a helpmate to him and a mother to their four children. She was a very humble, self-confident woman who always put others' needs before her own. Her caring heart was evident as she nursed many baby animals back to health and nurtured many children during her 25 years as an elementary school teacher at the former Essex School and then the North Union School District.
She loved her God and Savior and was active in her Church, Rush Creek (Essex) United Methodist Church. God was her strength through all the challenges of life. She attended church regularly, participated in the Women's Society and hosted Bible studies for friends. Almost every morning her children would rise to find her seated on the couch reading her Bible and praying, reminding her children that she was praying for them.
She loved to be busy, cooking, cleaning, sewing and helping on the farm. She would often advise us to "get busy with your hands". She made quilts for many. Pauline loved to play games and kept her mind active with word puzzles and reading. She thoroughly enjoyed the holidays and having her entire family home.
She is survived by her children: Russell (Terri) Sivey of Delaware, Paul (Carol) Sivey of Hilliard, Kathy (Jerry) Sauder of Grabill, Indiana and Charlene (Alan) Perkins of Bay Village.
Grandchildren: Russell, Michael (Joni) and Amanda Sivey, Josh (Alissa) Sauder, Maria (Ben) Klea and Megan Sauder, Grace, David and Jonathan Perkins
Nine great grandchildren
Sister: Helen (Ralph) Ridge of Richwood
Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Rush Creek (Essex) United Methodist Church, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery, Pastors Alan Perkins and Josh Freshour will officiate. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Rush Creek United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 115, Richwood, OH 43344 and or the Bluebird Retirement Community.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 26, 2019