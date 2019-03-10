|
Peggy Evelyn Daugherty Knickel
Sun City West, AZ - Peggy Evelyn Daugherty Knickel, 85, formerly of Prospect died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Banner Del Webb Hospital in Sun City West, AZ where she resided. She was born May 7, 1933 to the late Lester D. and Maxine V. (Bowles) Daugherty.
Peggy was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart and best friend, Thomas C. Knickel on November 22, 1953. They celebrated 65 loving years of marriage.
Peggy graduated from Prospect High School in 1951. After graduation she worked for the government at the Marion Engineer Depot until 1958. She transferred to the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland to join Tom who was serving in the U.S. Army. Upon returning to Prospect she enrolled at THE Ohio State University where she received her B.S. in education and master's degree in Reading. She pursued graduate studies at Ashland College and Bowling Green State University. In 1983 she also received her Educational Administration Certification.
She was employed in the Elgin School District for 30 years as a Larue Elementary 4th grade teacher. After receiving her master's degree, she taught Chapter I Reading at the Prospect Elementary School until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of NEA, CEA, MCIRA and National IRA. She also was a member of the Marion Association of University Women, Phi Delta Kappa Educational Sorority and THE Ohio State University Alumni Association - Life Member. She was President of the Marion Co Chapter of the International Reading Assoc.; Served on the Literacy Connection Committee at THE Ohio State Univ. and served on the Board of the Marion Speech and Hearing Therapy Center. Having excellent organizational/planning skills she developed and coordinated many reading activities for elementary students.
After retiring she created her own Reading Center and taught children from the area to be successful readers. While tutoring a young boy who was having difficulty managing reading skills, the child's mother stated that she wanted him to be a good reader because she herself did not know how to read. Peggy taught both and they received their tutoring as a "two for the price of one" package.
Peggy loved children and not having any of her own, gave her love and attention to every child she was blessed to teach. While teaching at Prospect alongside her good friend and music teacher, Robin Dew, she wrote and helped direct the wonderful Christmas programs that would fill the auditorium to capacity and delight the parents and community.
Peggy was a lover of music that was instilled in both she and her sister, Pauline at a very young age by their father. He taught them how to sing harmony as little girls and they performed the first time publicly at the ages of 6 and 7 continuing to do so for many years adding other family members along the way. She organized and directed the Prospect Community Chorus during the 1970's and wrote the entire shows. She and Tom were members of the Prospect United Church of Christ and they sang in the choir.
She obtained her realtor's license and worked as a part-time realtor for Stanley Kirby Realty in Prospect. She researched and wrote the Prospect section in The History of Marion County. She enjoyed every conversation with the elders of Prospect as she obtained information for the book. She loved and admired the older folks of the Prospect community and was a devoted friend to many.
Most of all she loved every member of her family. She lovingly cared for her parents until their deaths. She gave her love and attention to all her nieces and nephews, always supporting them with all her heart and devotion. She was devastated when her nieces, Kim and Cheryl passed away and never quite recovered.
She was an animal lover and dearly loved her rescue cats. She supported many organizations and believed in humane treatment for all animals.
She loved to shop and was known for her pretty clothes and jewelry always so beautifully coordinated.
She gave of herself in so many ways to those she felt were in need, always doing it in a quiet manner.
Peggy's accomplishments were many, but without the love and never-ending support of Tom, could they have been realized.
She will be sadly missed by loving husband, Tom, sisters, Pauline Oehler of Sun City West, AZ. and Dr. Carolyn (Dr. Robert) Daugherty-Mathiasen of Sedona, AZ., nephews and nieces, Russell (Tena) Oehler of Las Vegas, NV, David (Karen) Biggerstaff of Mt. Vernon, OH., Kathy Beckwith of W. Hartford, CT., John (Amy) Davis of Prospect, OH., Sister-in-law Mary Jo Moyer of Norwalk, OH., along with many great-nephews, nieces and cousins.
It can be said that one's true worth can often be measured by the things pursued. Peggy pursued many things in her life and her worth can never be measured. All who knew her are much richer for having her in their lives.
Funeral services will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect, Pastor David Hoffman will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, friends may call Thursday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in Prospect
Memorial gifts may be made to the Cheryl Oehler Scholarship at the Marion Community Foundation, 504 South State St. Marion, Ohio 43302
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 10, 2019