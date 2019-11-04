Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Pete Collins Obituary
Marion - Pete Collins passed away on November 4, 2019 at 78 years old. He was born on September 13, 1941 in Stanville, Kentucky to E. Walter and Georgia (Burchett) Collins. He graduated from Betsy Layne High School in 1959. He was the owner of Collins Auto Body in Marion, OH for over 20 years. His favorite past time was fishing, and when he was not on the water he was either working on his boats or his cars. He loved to go to Flea Markets and always seemed to leave with more money than he came with. He was a fan of bluegrass music and whenever possible would attend concerts. He was the type of person that hardly ever met a stranger and if he did then they were not strangers for long. He was a family man that loved being around his family. His daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Pete is survived by Daughter, Kimberly Collins of Marion, OH; Brother, Denver (Carol) Collins of KY; Three Granddaughters, Shaye Beyrle, Keely (Glen) Cotton, Tiffany (Chad) Pitts; Grandson, Joshua (Kaylan) LaFountain; Six Great Grandchildren. As well as numerous step children, step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by Parents, Wife, Eunice Faye Collins, Brother, Darvin Collins, Brother, Thomas Collins, Brother, Arnold Collins, Brother, James Collins, Brother, Hassell Collins, Brother, Howard Collins, Brother, Orville Collins, Sister, Polly Hunt. Granddaughter Kayla Collins

Friends and family may call on Thursday 2p-4p and 6p-8p at the Boyd Born Funeral Home. With services being held at the funeral home as well Friday at noon.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pete Collins please visit our Sympathy Store at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
