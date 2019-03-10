|
Philasann Barnhart
Marion - Philasann Barnhart age 72 of Marion died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Heartland of Marion.
Born August 20, 1946 in Marion, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Donna M. (Roberts) Barnhart. Philas attended the Marion City Schools and graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1964. Philas was never married and she worked at Kable Fulfillment Corporation of America for 40 years. In her younger years she attended Fite Memorial Baptist Church, she camped, was the pitcher for the Larson Homes slow pitch softball team, golfed and bowled in many local, state and national events.
Surviving Philasann is a brother, Craig (Catherine) Barnhart of Marion, two nieces, Christina (Carl) Spitzer of Marion, Jennifer (Rich) Donavan of Black lick, OH. a great nephew, Brandon (Alisaha) Spitzer and family (Nicholas and Christopher) and a great niece McKenzie Spitzer. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary E. Barnhart and long time friend, Elsa Jean Love.
There will be no calling hours and a private family burial ceremony at a later date.
The family would like to thank all of the Doctors and Nurses that cared for her during her illness, especially the folks at Heartland.
The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 10, 2019