Philip Andrew Mattix
Philip Andrew Mattix, 28, went home to the Lord on January 17, 2020 following a lengthy period of physical pain, making many trips to the Cleveland Clinic.
He was studying to be an engineer. Two weeks after his passing his family received notification that he had been inducted into the National Honor Society.
He was born April 4, 1991 in Marion to Dennis and Donna (Fisher) Mattix and they survive in Marion.
He was an Eagle Scout and received the Order of the Arrow and had many hobbies.
Besides his parents, he is also survived by two older sisters, Charlotte (Charles) Deerer, and their sons, Christian, Cameron and Colin; Amanda (John) Lawler, and their sons, Gabe, Elijah and Daniel; two brothers, Stuart (Annya) Mattix and Spencer Mattix.
Philip was buried in the little cemetery on the farm where he grew up, near the grave of pioneer Andrew Bennet, who bought the land in 1820 and was buried on Sept. 31, 1821. A small family service was held at the gravesite and officiated by Pastor Ron Douglas, who had baptized Philip and his brother, Spencer some years earlier.
Memorial gifts may be given to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 135 Fairview St., Marion, OH 43302.
The family was assisted by the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020