Philip E. Luke
Fort Pierce - Philip (Phil) Edward Luke, born March 1, 1937, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Earl and Marguerite (Roberts) Luke, passed away peacefully in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Aug. 18, after an extended illness.
Phil graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1956 and married Thelma (Baker-Bosart) Luke in 1960. They resided primarily in Green Camp, Ohio. He worked at B.F. Goodrich for much of his career, then served as a property manager at retirement communities in Reynoldsburg and Trenton, Ohio, as well as West Palm Beach, Fla., before retiring in 1999. Phil provided loving care to his wife for many years during her own extended illness, until her passing in 2005.
Phil greatly enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener. He also enjoyed playing chess with friends and family members.
He is survived by sons Robert Luke of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Steven Luke (Tarin Messer) of West Palm Beach; and Kenneth Bosart (Vickie Howard) of Green Camp; daughters Linda (Arthur) Adams of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Connie Smith of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; grandchildren Kent (Shana) Bosart of Green Camp; Lorie Bosart of Green Camp; Brian Armbruster of Port St. Lucie; Heidi (Joe) Gordon of Denver, Colo.; Jay Adams (Danielle Dillavou) of Colorado Springs; Lindsay (Darshan) Vyas of New Albany, Ohio; Ryan Luke of Palm Beach Gardens; Brandon Luke of Palm Beach Gardens; and Kyle Messer of West Palm Beach; several great grandchildren; brothers Nelson (Hilda) Luke of Concord, Calif.; Karlton (Beverly) of Marion; Donald Luke of Marion; sister Elaine (Tyronne) Courte of Quebec, Canada; and his partner Anita Ogle of Fort Pierce. He was proceeded in death by grandson Tyler Luke, brother Robert Luke and sisters Roberta Luke and Norma Redd.
The family requests that all may call from 9 AM to 10 AM on Saturday October 19 at Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion. A remembrance-of-life ceremony will follow at 10 AM officiated by Rev. Joshua Freshour at the funeral home. The graveside service will follow at Green Camp Cemetery. Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion is honored to be helping the family with all arrangements. Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 17, 2019