Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Marion - Philip John Stephenson, age 67 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. He was born on February 12, 1952 to the late Gerald and Emily (Krausz) Stephenson in Marion.

Phil was an avid bowler and the proud owner of Star Lanes, where he worked for over 40 years, and he loved Cleveland sports.

He is survived by his daughters Jessica (Bob Vicars) Stried and Errika (Anthony) Bowman; his son Lincoln (Katie) Stephenson; his sister Judy Minnich; his brother Andy (Sue) Stephenson; his grandchildren Carter and Jaxson Stried, Blake, Harper, and Chase Bowman, and Kamri and Liam Stephenson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Emily, his brother Rick Stephenson, his brother-in-law John Minnich, and his son-in-law Keith Stried.

Family and friends may gather to honor his memory on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm. The family asks that those attending the calling hours or funeral wear their favorite Cleveland sports team attire.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Phil's memory to the Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD, 21275. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 30, 2019
