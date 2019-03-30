|
Phillip A. Williams
Columbus - Phillip A. Williams, age 74, went to be with his Lord on March 28, 2019. Born on June 4, 1944, in Columbus, OH. He graduated from Linden McKinley High School in 1962 and graduated from Cincinnati Bible Seminary in 1966. He has served in ministry for 55 years, serving in Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan. He semi retired in 2011 to be Chaplain at the Worthington Christian Village. He retired from WCV after 7 years because of health. Preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Lee Dunbar Williams and nephew Bryan Townley. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda, and his son Eric Todd. Also surviving are his sister Linda (Bud) Townley of Springfield, Ohio; brother Garry (Pat) Williams of Pataskala, OH; nieces and nephews. He would appreciate remembrances going to WCV Benevolence Fund. Family will receive friends at Worthington Christian Church, 8145 N High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43235. Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Phillip's celebration of life will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at WCC at 2:00 pm. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. Chaplains Gerald Moreland and Bill Lavely officiating.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 30, 2019