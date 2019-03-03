|
Phyllis A. Nicolosi
MARION - Phyllis A. Nicolosi, age 76 of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St. Marion; Mass of Christian Burial will be at the church of Friday at 10:30AM; Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
The Snyder Funeral Home, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving the Nicolosi family; the full obituary will follow.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 3, 2019