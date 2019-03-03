Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
251 N. Main St.
Marion, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
251 N. Main St.
Marion, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Nicolosi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Nicolosi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis A. Nicolosi Obituary
Phyllis A. Nicolosi

MARION - Phyllis A. Nicolosi, age 76 of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St. Marion; Mass of Christian Burial will be at the church of Friday at 10:30AM; Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The Snyder Funeral Home, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving the Nicolosi family; the full obituary will follow.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
Download Now