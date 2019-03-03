Phyllis Ann (Rakes) Nicolosi



MARION - Phyllis Ann (Rakes) Nicolosi, age 76, of Marion, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after battling an aggressive form of Leukemia.



Phyllis was born on September 26, 1942 in Tarpon, Virginia, the youngest of three children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Edgar and Lessie (Vanover) Rakes. Wanting a better life for his family, her father left the coal mines, moving the family to Marion, Ohio when Phyllis was a young teenager. She graduated from Martel High School in the class of 1960.



Shortly following graduation, Phyllis moved to Marion, Ohio and began working as a switchboard operator at Alloy Cast Steel Co. Her boss encouraged her to meet Michael Nicolosi, the young owner of his family restaurant, the Humpty Dumpty. They met for lunch at the restaurant and after some persistence on Michael's part, the rest is history. They were married on November 10, 1962, and have cherished their 56 years together.



Following her job as a switch board operator, she was hired by a local construction company while they built the addition to Quaker Oats. She later worked in the insurance department at the Smith Clinic in Marion, Ohio. She then became a partner with Michael at the Scotch & Sirloin Restaurant and Party House, which they owned and operated for over 20 years.



Very faith-filled, Phyllis was a dedicated parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church, often helping behind the scenes, and was a member of their spiritual enrichment group. She was very involved with the Marion Popcorn Festival in its formative years, and she was a member of the Junior Service Guild, helping with their yearly clearinghouse program.



Phyllis dedicated her life to her faith, her family, and her friends. She took great pride in caring for Michael and their two children, Rocco (Rocky) and Christina (Tina), making a wonderful home for them. Phyllis was Michael's biggest supporter with his business endeavors, always being the quiet strength that was needed. Phyllis was an elegant classy lady with a quick wit and a unique ability to remember and tell jokes.



In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Rocco Nicolosi in 1993, and her brother, Kenneth Rakes.



Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Michael Nicolosi; daughter, Tina (Jay) Townsend; two grandchildren: Jill (Ryan) McGraw, and Justin Townsend; sister, Angela Glathart, all of Marion; her sisters-in-law Norma Rakes, Karen Nicolosi, Rita Lyons and brother-in-law, Tim Lyons; and several special nieces and nephews.



The Vigil for the Deceased, including music and prayers, will be held at 4:00 pm followed by calling hours until 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion, Ohio 43302. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Reverend Father Thomas Buffer, main celebrant, and Reverend Father Ryan Schmit, and Reverend Father Michael Nimocks concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Marion, Ohio.



Donations in Phyllis' name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or the . Donations for these charities may be sent in care of St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion, Ohio 43302.



Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Phyllis' family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2019