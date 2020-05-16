Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Claridon Cemetery
Phyllis Ann Spaulding


1944 - 2020
Phyllis Ann Spaulding Obituary
Phyllis Ann Spaulding

Cardington - Phyllis Ann Spaulding age 76 of Cardington, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at The Inn at Olentangy Trail, Delaware, Ohio.

She was born April 28, 1944 in Louisa, KY., to the late Wayne "Shorty" and Flora (Baldwin) Wooten.

On February 28, 1964 she married Billy L. Spaulding Sr.

Phyllis was employed at Walmart for 15 years and volunteered at MARCA but loved being a homemaker. She was a member of Victory Enterprise Baptist Church in Ashley, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Billy Spaulding Sr. of Cardington, her children, Billy (Audra) Spaulding Jr. of Caledonia, Randy (Julie) Spaulding of Ostrander and Kara Spaulding of Delaware, five grandchildren, Billy (Shay) Spaulding III, Ross (Alli) Spaulding, Lydia Spaulding, Jacob Spaulding, Benjamin Spaulding, two great grandchildren, Will and Elle Spaulding. her brother, Tommy (Betty) Wooten of Green Camp, her sister, Peggy (Mike Shirkey) Plumley of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 @ 1 pm at Claridon Cemetery. The family ask to bring a chair for the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020
