Phyllis Anne (Houk) Kreis


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
- - Phyllis Anne (Houk) Kreis, 76, a graduate of Ridgedale High School in 1960, passed away February 28, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born May 10, 1942 in Delaware, Ohio to Leo and Mary Houk.

She is survived by her Son; Bruce (& Tricia) Kreis, Daughter; Julie (& Steve) McGuire, 3 Grandchildren: Taylor Kreis, Josh Pennington & Sara (& Daniel) Cook, Sisters: Jan Bowers, Deb Schmidt, Kathy Thiel & Linda Russell. Brothers: Mike Houk, Jerry Houk & Bob Houk.

We will remember our beloved Phyllis and the love she had for her family, friends and the joy she widely shared through her contagious smiles and laughter.

A private family service will be held in Morral. Donations can be made in her name to .
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 12, 2019
