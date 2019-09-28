Services
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
1924 - 2019
New Bloomington - Phyllis E. Schaber, 95, died late Thursday evening September 26, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital.

She was born August 1, 1924 near Radnor to the late John Leo and Bernice (Harper) White, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hoch Schaber, they were married April 1, 1945 and he died March 9, 2003, she was also predeceased by a grandson: Jason Alexander, great granddaughter: Melinda Alexander, son-in-law: Joe Murphy, siblings: David and Ronald White, Glenna Schultz, Martha Lyon and Genevieve Augenstein

Phyllis was a Morral High School Graduate of 1942. She was a true hard-working farmwife, she was also known for her cake baking ability, many people in the area enjoyed wedding cakes from her. It was one of her life's goals that anyone at the farm was well fed. She was a long-time member of the New Bloomington United Methodist Church. Phyllis had an artistic side to her, she enjoyed drawing and writing poetry. She was also an active member of the Republican Party in Marion County.

Surviving are her loving children: Fred Schaber of New Bloomington, Loretta Murphy of Marion, Eleanor Smith of Caledonia and Teresa (Bob) Edingfield of Xenia.

Grandchildren: Joshua (Julie) Alexander, Shelly (Shawn) Lutz, Rodney (Danille) Caskey, Kristen (Chris) Firmin and Jessica (Garrick) Baker

Great grandchildren: Chesney and Bronson Alexander, Steven, Savannah and Shayna Lutz, Katie Caskey, Shyanna McCarthy, Paisleigh and FaithLyn Caskey and Elizabeth Firmin.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastors Ben Moore and Tim Pasma will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, friends may call Monday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2387 Harding Hwy E, Marion, OH 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 28, 2019
