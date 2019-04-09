|
|
R. Annetta Shuster
Harpster - R. Annetta Shuster age 71, of Harpster, died at her residence on Saturday April 6, 2019.
She was born August 26, 1947 to the late Orville and Barbara Ann (May) Ratliff. She married Don F. Shuster on May 21, 1966 and he survives in Harpster. She is also survived by her children Craig (Vicky) Shuster, Harpster and Amy (Michael) MaGinn, Upper Sandusky, grandchildren Justin Shuster, Melinda Graber, Macy Hedges, Cody Shuster, Alec, Ashleigh and Aaron MaGinn, Haylee and Hayes Shuster, great grandchildren McKinna Shuster and Devyn Graber, sisters Kathy (Mike) Niederkohr, Carey and Cindy Wenzinger, Carey, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother O. Hamilton Ratliff and a sister Gaynell Mays.
Annetta was a 1965 graduate of Carey High School. She worked as an administrative assistant at the Albert Enterprise Center at The Ohio State University in Marion and was also very active in the community. Mrs. Shuster was an Honorary 4-H Member and a 25 year advisor. She served on the 4-H Advisory Council, 4-H Endowment Committee, Wyandot County Jr. Fair Sale Committee, Extension Advisory Board, Jr. Fair Board Advisory Committee and Fairboard Small Livestock Committee. She was an advisor for Fair barns and the Jr. Fair Sale Clerk. She was also a charter and past member of the Business and Professional Women of Wyandot County, member of the Pitt Twp. Volunteer Fireman's Auxiliary. Annetta enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their sporting events, taking day trips with her husband, and sewing.
Visitation will be held from 3-6pm on Wednesday April 10, 2019 in Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Funeral Services will also be held on Wednesday at 6pm in the funeral home with Chaplin Steve Sturgeon officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or a in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.BringmanClark.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 9, 2019