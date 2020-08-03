Ralph A. Huntalamogordo - Ralph Andrew Hunt was born December 19, 1980 in El Paso, TX and was welcomed into Heaven on July 19, 2020 doing what he loved at Red Sands in NM. Ralph loved adventure and lived for the thrill of the outdoors. He loved repelling, disc golf, mountain biking, hiking, motorcycles, ski diving, camping, the lake, fishing, carpentry, traveling and skiing. He was an adrenaline junkie! Ralph also loved his family and helping others. He was a volunteer firefighter and never missed a chance to step in and teach someone something. Ralph was proud to work for Alamo Electric. He worked hard and played hard. Ralph is survived by his girlfriend, Robin and their children, Haleigh, Corbin, Alex, Kade, and Jesse; and his grandson, Greyson and granddaughter Athena. He is also survived by his parents, Margaret and Randy; and his siblings Edgar and Elizabeth as well as 7 nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his grandfather Ralph Hunt and his grandmother, Eula Faye Hunt. Everyone who met Ralph loved him and their lives were better for having known him. He will be greatly missed. Friends and family are celebrating his life on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at Calvary Bible Baptist Church (1419 Linn-Hipsher Rd, Marion, OH) from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.