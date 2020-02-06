|
|
Ralph Allen Wenig
Marion - Ralph Allen Wenig, age 83, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 7:38 PM in the Kingston Residence. He was born in Marion, Ohio on March 11, 1936 to the late Clifton Henry and Josephine Cordelia (Ruessner) Wenig.
Ralph was a 1954 graduate of Meeker High School. On September 14, 1963 he married the former Roseanna Faye Buchanan in Marion, Ohio and she survives. Also surviving are a son; Daniel (Kimberly) Wenig of New Bloomington, OH., a daughter; Lila (William) Stillions of Prospect, OH., a brother; George D. Wenig of Kings Mountain, N.C., and 7 grandchildren; Stefani (Westley) Davis, Alyssa (Joshua) Norris, Michael A. (Allie) Wenig, Hannah Wenig, Jacob Wenig, Rachel Stillions, and Pvt. 1st Class Wesley Stillions of the U.S.M.C. Ralph was preceded in death by a son; Stuart A. Wenig and two brothers; Henry C. & Dwight L. Wenig.
Ralph was a member of the Crosswood United Methodist Church. He truly enjoyed wood working, assembling puzzles, and mechanical tinkering with most anything. Ralph was a lifelong self-employed farmer and worked at Wenig's Heating & Cooling for 19 years before retiring in 2001.
Friends may call at the Crosswood United Methodist Church, 1551 Richland Rd., Marion on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. The funeral service, celebrating Ralph's life, will follow visitation on Monday at 6:00 PM in the church conducted by Pastor Jennifer Bass. Burial will be at a later date in the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's name may be made to the Crosswood United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer's Disease Association. The Wenig Family would like to extend a "Special Thanks" to Heartland Hospice and to the Employees of Kingston. Online condolences to the Wenig Family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020