Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph E. Hill Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph E. Hill Jr. Obituary
Ralph E. Hill, Jr.

Marion - Ralph E. Hill Jr. was born in Marion, Ohio to the late Ralph E. Hill Sr. and Ida Loree Walker-Hill on December 13, 1937. Ralph, Jr. was the first of seven children and a lifelong resident of Marion County. He unexpectedly departed this life on October 31, 2019. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Katherine "Sue" Hill.

Ralph Jr. was known as "Junie" by both family and friends. He was educated in Marion's public-school system and graduated in1956 from Marion Harding High School. He was a Veteran and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars who enlisted into the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. Ralph Jr. served his country as a Petty Officer, Machinist Mate, 2nd Class. He was stationed on USS ESSEX during his Mediterranean tour of duty. After his return to Marion, he worked for many years at B.F. Goodrich then attended the Ohio State Barber and Cosmetology School eventually opening "Hill's Barber Shop." Ralph Jr. was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a skilled craftsman who would whittle birds and other animals.

Ralph Jr. is survived by his children - April M. (Lindsay) Morone, Vitina C. Pellot, Ralph E. (Kathleen) Hill III, Eric W. (Correna) Hill, Josh R. (Greg) Catchur, and grandson Nickolas "Bo" Morone. Along with his nine other Grandchildren and nine Great-Grandchildren. Six siblings - Shirley Weathington, Juanita Hill, George Hill, Earl Hill, Marilyn (Joseph) Sutton, and Deborah (Vernon) Carter. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.

Ralph Jr. will be missed by his family and friends.

Service will be Saturday November 09, 2019 at Boyd-Born Funeral Home.

The Greeting time will be 12:00 p.m. The service will be 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of Flowers please donate to: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center or .

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -