Ralph E. Hill, Jr.
Marion - Ralph E. Hill Jr. was born in Marion, Ohio to the late Ralph E. Hill Sr. and Ida Loree Walker-Hill on December 13, 1937. Ralph, Jr. was the first of seven children and a lifelong resident of Marion County. He unexpectedly departed this life on October 31, 2019. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Katherine "Sue" Hill.
Ralph Jr. was known as "Junie" by both family and friends. He was educated in Marion's public-school system and graduated in1956 from Marion Harding High School. He was a Veteran and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars who enlisted into the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. Ralph Jr. served his country as a Petty Officer, Machinist Mate, 2nd Class. He was stationed on USS ESSEX during his Mediterranean tour of duty. After his return to Marion, he worked for many years at B.F. Goodrich then attended the Ohio State Barber and Cosmetology School eventually opening "Hill's Barber Shop." Ralph Jr. was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a skilled craftsman who would whittle birds and other animals.
Ralph Jr. is survived by his children - April M. (Lindsay) Morone, Vitina C. Pellot, Ralph E. (Kathleen) Hill III, Eric W. (Correna) Hill, Josh R. (Greg) Catchur, and grandson Nickolas "Bo" Morone. Along with his nine other Grandchildren and nine Great-Grandchildren. Six siblings - Shirley Weathington, Juanita Hill, George Hill, Earl Hill, Marilyn (Joseph) Sutton, and Deborah (Vernon) Carter. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.
Ralph Jr. will be missed by his family and friends.
Service will be Saturday November 09, 2019 at Boyd-Born Funeral Home.
The Greeting time will be 12:00 p.m. The service will be 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of Flowers please donate to: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center or .
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019