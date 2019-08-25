|
|
Ralph Omar Conklin
Marion - Ralph Omar Conklin, age 88, of Marion, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Marion General Hospital after a brief illness.
Ralph was born January 27, 1931 in Waldo, Ohio to the late Clinton Ray and Varence Lucille (Oborn) Conklin and graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1948.
Ralph served in the U.S. Navy in the Atlantic-European Theater as a gunner's mate on the 6th fleet flagship U.S.S Salem from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean conflict. He then began a career as a Brick Mason, retiring after 30 years.
Ralph is survived by sister, Vera "Irene" Coon of Celina, Ohio; daughters, Donna Hughes of Plain City, Kim Hawthorne of Marion, and Stacy (Eric) Handler of Pennsylvania; sons, Steve (Caryll) Conklin and Larry Conklin of Marion; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends, Kayla and Josh.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lowell "Larry", Warren, and Cecil Conklin; and sisters, Ellen Troutman and Alma "Charlene" Miers Mitchell.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11 am until 12:30 pm at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel (360 East Center St., Marion). Graveside services will follow at Prospect Cemetery with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. The Marion County United Veterans Council will present military honors at the grave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Presidential Nursing Home, Kingston Residence of Marion, and Marion General Hospital for going above and beyond in caring for our father.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Ralph's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 25, 2019