Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall "Randy" Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall "Randy" Hawkins Obituary
Randall "Randy" Hawkins

Marion - Randall Ray "Randy" Hawkins, age 64 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Community Care and Rehabilitation. He was born on June 29, 1955 to Wilma Jean (Tatman) Hawkins and the late Charles Ray Hawkins in Marion, and on October 27, 1984, he married his wife Mary Ann (Orcena) Hawkins.

Randy spent 10 years working for GTE and then Verizon. He was a man who loved his music and his football, participating in fantasy football and always supporting his favorite teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Hawkins; his mother Wilma Jean Hawkins; his daughter Toni (Kristopher) Kell; his siblings Debra (Rick) Hawkins, Russell "Rusty" (Janet) Hawkins, and Deanna Reed; and his grandchildren Mallory Redmon, Jeremy Davis, Nathan Kell, and Shelby Kell.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles Ray Hawkins.

Family and friends may gather to honor Randy's memory on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now