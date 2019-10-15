|
|
Randall "Randy" Hawkins
Marion - Randall Ray "Randy" Hawkins, age 64 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Community Care and Rehabilitation. He was born on June 29, 1955 to Wilma Jean (Tatman) Hawkins and the late Charles Ray Hawkins in Marion, and on October 27, 1984, he married his wife Mary Ann (Orcena) Hawkins.
Randy spent 10 years working for GTE and then Verizon. He was a man who loved his music and his football, participating in fantasy football and always supporting his favorite teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Hawkins; his mother Wilma Jean Hawkins; his daughter Toni (Kristopher) Kell; his siblings Debra (Rick) Hawkins, Russell "Rusty" (Janet) Hawkins, and Deanna Reed; and his grandchildren Mallory Redmon, Jeremy Davis, Nathan Kell, and Shelby Kell.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Ray Hawkins.
Family and friends may gather to honor Randy's memory on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019