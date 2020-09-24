Randall Lee ReinwaldMarion - Randall L. Reinwald, age 77, died from cancer complications on Tuesday, September 22nd 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Randy was born in Marion, Ohio on December 22nd, 1943 to the late Herbert and Grace (Harrington) Reinwald.Randy had a passion for coaching bowling and shaping youth bowlers in the Marion area for 25 years. He was an unassuming, humble man who cared deeply for those he knew. When he wasn't coaching bowling he spent years coaching t-ball and little league. Randy enjoyed his golf hobby at King Mill Golf Course and his time at the Moose Lodge with his closest friends. He retired from Dana Corp in Marion.He is survived by his 2 sons, William(Alex) of Alameda, CA and Craig(Jennifer) of Canton, MI. Sister Kit Gipson of Marion, OH. His three Granddaughters Avery, Katherine, Juliet and his great granddaughter Calina.Visitation will be held at Boyd Funeral Home in Marion, Ohio Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11-1p with services at Prospect Cemetery at 1:30pm.