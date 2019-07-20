Services
Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio
1701 Marion Williamsport Rd.East
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 914-4617
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
River Bend Campgrounds
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy L. Hill


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy L. Hill Obituary
Randy L. Hill

Marion - Randy L. Hill age 55 of Marion, died at his residence on July 9, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1964 in Clintwood, VA to the late Sidney and Gaynell (Martin) Hill. On Nov. 29, 1986 he married Deborah Coon who survives in Marion along with sons Brandon Tyler (Justine) Hill, Bryan Lee (Heather) Hill and a daughter Amber Michelle Hill, grandchildren Emalee Ann Hill, Braxton Tyler Hill and Collin Tanner Hill, brothers Allen (Sheena) Hill, Jerry (Patricia) Hill, Terry Hill, Eddie (Robin) Hill, sisters Charleen Kiser, Barbara Fudella and Dianna (Michael) Massie. He is preceded in death by sisters Loretta Mcraff and Brenda Deloach.

He was a machine operator.

Mr. Hill enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His hobbies were riding his Harley motorcycle, fishing and hunting.

Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio Health Hospice 1713 Marion Mt. Gilead Rd. Suite 107 Marion, OH 43302.

Final resting place will be in Lemaster-Wright Cemetery, Rt 7 South Shore, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life will be held at River Bend Campgrounds on August 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.cremationservicesofohio.com.

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Marion Star on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio
Download Now