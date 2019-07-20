Randy L. Hill



Marion - Randy L. Hill age 55 of Marion, died at his residence on July 9, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1964 in Clintwood, VA to the late Sidney and Gaynell (Martin) Hill. On Nov. 29, 1986 he married Deborah Coon who survives in Marion along with sons Brandon Tyler (Justine) Hill, Bryan Lee (Heather) Hill and a daughter Amber Michelle Hill, grandchildren Emalee Ann Hill, Braxton Tyler Hill and Collin Tanner Hill, brothers Allen (Sheena) Hill, Jerry (Patricia) Hill, Terry Hill, Eddie (Robin) Hill, sisters Charleen Kiser, Barbara Fudella and Dianna (Michael) Massie. He is preceded in death by sisters Loretta Mcraff and Brenda Deloach.



He was a machine operator.



Mr. Hill enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His hobbies were riding his Harley motorcycle, fishing and hunting.



Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio Health Hospice 1713 Marion Mt. Gilead Rd. Suite 107 Marion, OH 43302.



Final resting place will be in Lemaster-Wright Cemetery, Rt 7 South Shore, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life will be held at River Bend Campgrounds on August 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.



