Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Randy L. Kelley


Randy L. Kelley Obituary
Randy L. Kelley

Marion - Randy Lee Kelley, age 54 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Heartland of Marion. He was born on September 11, 1964 to the late Melvin and Marlene (Dorfe) Kelley in Marion.

Randy enjoyed music, working on cars, roofing, and yardwork, but above all else, he loved spending time and having fun with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter Holly Kelley; his brother Leroy Kelley; his grandchildren Travon and Cortes; and many other Kelleys and Armbrusters.

He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Marlene and his siblings Kenneth, Cynthia, and Vickie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 14, 2019
