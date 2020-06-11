Randy Lee Pine



Randy Lee Pine went to be with Jesus on June 9, 2020 in Oak Ridge, TN. He fought a brief and brave fight with kidney stones and septic shock. He was born on March 1, 1951 in Marion, Ohio to William and Norma Pine.



He was in the Army during the VietNam War. He volunteered for paratrooper and search and rescue to make the time pass more quickly. He became an Arctic Ranger stationed in Alaska. He was a retiree of the post office in Anaheim, CA.



He is survived by his cherished mom, Norma Pine, and his sister, Constance Pine- Fields, his much beloved children, Jason Lee(Marcella) and Shannon Louise (Rob), and two beloved granddaughters, Alishyana and Allyson, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, many cousins and wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, William Pine, grandparents, Lila and Woodrow Kaelber, Dale Sparks and Taylor and Cora Pine.



Randy enjoyed swimming, golfing, playing in three baseball leagues and had a blackbelt in Tai Kuan Do, and always kept his yard looking beautiful and immaculate.



No service is planned at this time









