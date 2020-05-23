|
|
Randy Wood
Marion - Randy Allen Wood, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on September 30, 1956 in Marion, OH to Robert and Doretta (Hopkins) Wood. He graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1974. He Married the love of his life Debra (Pierce) on February 16, 1985. Randy loved his family more than anything, which he is survived, by wife Debra Wood, son Michael Wood, daughters Dawn (Casey) Meloy, Trinity (Layne) Burns, Stephanie Wood-Metzger, Jennifer (Carl Caldwell) Wood, sister Teresa (Ron) Cook, mother Doretta Wood, grandchildren Kaitlynn, Brittany, Sierra (Brandon), Kaylee, Ethan, Madison, Ian, Kamryn, Olivia, Brody, Gavin, Cadence, Tyler, Kelcie, Keegan, Chelsea, and one great grandchild Anthony James (AJ). He is preceded in death by his father Robert Wood.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Family asks that only immediate family comes due to COVID-19.
Published in the Marion Star from May 23 to May 26, 2020