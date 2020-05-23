Services
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Wood Obituary
Randy Wood

Marion - Randy Allen Wood, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on September 30, 1956 in Marion, OH to Robert and Doretta (Hopkins) Wood. He graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1974. He Married the love of his life Debra (Pierce) on February 16, 1985. Randy loved his family more than anything, which he is survived, by wife Debra Wood, son Michael Wood, daughters Dawn (Casey) Meloy, Trinity (Layne) Burns, Stephanie Wood-Metzger, Jennifer (Carl Caldwell) Wood, sister Teresa (Ron) Cook, mother Doretta Wood, grandchildren Kaitlynn, Brittany, Sierra (Brandon), Kaylee, Ethan, Madison, Ian, Kamryn, Olivia, Brody, Gavin, Cadence, Tyler, Kelcie, Keegan, Chelsea, and one great grandchild Anthony James (AJ). He is preceded in death by his father Robert Wood.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Family asks that only immediate family comes due to COVID-19.
Published in the Marion Star from May 23 to May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -