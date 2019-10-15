|
|
Ray Arnold
Morral - Ray Arnold, 80 years old, of Morral Ohio passed away September 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ray was born on October 15, 1938 in Wadsworth Ohio. He graduated from Harding High School in 1956. He married Carole Diane Parish in 1958 she resides in Morral. The couple settled in Marion where they raised two children, Scott G. Arnold (Rhonda) of Morral and Amy C. Arnold Fuller (Matt) of La Rue.
Ray took pride in his three grandchildren, Ty Arnold (Alisha), Hannah Fuller and Becky Fuller. He also adored his 2 great grandchildren Rebel and Astraea Arnold. He is also survived by his brother L. John Arnold (Laura) of Marion, sister Jerry Wilson (Steve) of Delaware, brother in-law Anson Gary Parish (Pat) of Virginia, special friends Jarrod and Dar Rupp formally of Tenn., best friends Patty and Van Vansickle from Marion, and Larry and Darrel.
Ray was a very talented man. He was best known for pin stripping and lettering anything from race cars to signs. He did wood carving and leather tooling. Holidays were filled with Ray playing the guitar and singing with the family. He enjoyed fishing and went on several trips with the "upshitz creek fishing enterprise" and camped for more than 30 years. He was a long time member and President of the "Fly Wheels".
Ray was an official for National Hot Rod Association for more than 40 years. He worked at BF Goodrich, Pete Miller, Voisards and Mid-State. He also helped his son start Nuthin' Fancy Signs and Designs in Morral.
The family is welcoming friends at Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. Burial will be at Grand Prairie Cemetery on October 21st at 1pm. Memorial donations can be made in Ray's name to the Salt Rock Fire Station in Morral.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019