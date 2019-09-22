|
Ray Grogg
Marion - Ray Arthur Grogg, 82, passed away on Friday September 20, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on January 21, 1937 to Burton and Lucille (Boyd) Grogg in Marion, OH. Survived by his wife Sandra, brother Jack (Pat) Grogg of Arizona, and sisters Neva (John) Heacock, Cheryl (Rickey) Shockey of KY, children Denzil (Joan) Burkhardt, Toni Sharrock, Teri (Danny) Howard, Richard (Jennifer) Grogg, and Brent Grogg, seven grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by one daughter Delores "Dee Dee" Grogg, his parents Burton and Lucille Grogg, brother Ralph (Pat) Grogg, and sisters Bettie (Tom) Claytor and Shirley (Robert) Huckaba. He served in the US Navy in 1955-1957 during the Korean conflict. He was employed for 17 years at Tecumseh Products, then Flexible Corporation in Delaware. He also drove the Marion Senior van for 9 years. Ray loved fishing and helped start a Bass club that was active here for quite a few years. He loved his family and enjoyed being with family and grandkids. A special thank you to Ohio Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers donation to Ohio Health hospice, Department L 3641, Columbus, OH 43260. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday September 24th, 2019 from 2-2:30 in the gathering room at Church of The Nazarene, 233 W. Church St., Marion, OH 43302. Service will be held at 3 with a light meal to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019