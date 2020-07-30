Ray Underwood
New Bloomington - Ray Underwood, 68, of New Bloomington, died peacefully Wednesday morning July 29, 2020 at his home following an extended battle with cancer.
Orville Raymond Underwood was born March 27, 1952 in Mt. Gilead to the late Oliver Raymond and Hazel (Pierce) Underwood.
Ray was retired as a Branch Manager of the Central Ohio Farmers Co-Op, working out of the New Bloomington location.
The true guiding force in Ray's life was his devotion to his family. For over 40 years, as an avid outdoorsman, he looked forward to his yearly hunting trips while spending time away with his son and his niece and nephew: June and John Casterline.
Surviving is his wife, Debra Ann (Smith) Underwood, they were married December 28, 1974 in Cardington, also surviving are their children: Ardena P. Underwood of New Bloomington and Dwight R. Underwood of Kenton
Grandchildren: Alivia R. (Brandon) Christian and Carson R. Underwood
Great grandchildren: Avery R., Leroy R. and Avalynn R. Christian
Siblings: William Simmers, Lucille Gregory, Anna Gomph, Edward Wilds, Marshal Wilds, John Underwood and Martha Underwood.
Public Graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Monday August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LaRue Cemetery, Celebrant Hayden Stofcheck will officiate. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue.
Memorial gifts may be made to OhioHealth Hospice 1716 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd. Suite 107, Marion, OH 43302
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com