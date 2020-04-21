|
|
Ray W. Miller
Ray W. Miller, aged 96, of Mayslick, KY passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. He was born in Marion County to Walter E. and Myrtle Ruth (Davis) Miller.
Ray served his country with the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. Following his service, he became an accomplished contractor with his partner Charles Deskins, building many beautiful homes as well as constructing some businesses and manufacturing facilities. Later, along with his father and friend Paul Yates, they began a small machine shop in Ray's garage to construct padlock parts. In 1969 Ray was co-founder of Hercules Industries in Prospect, Ohio where they ultimately designed and manufactured a series of padlocks under the Hercules name that were sold nationwide.
Ray loved golfing and built and developed Green Acres Golf Course in Marion, Ohio and New Winchester Golf Club in New Winchester, Ohio. For many years he had his own plane and loved flying and later in life enjoyed camping and sailing with his wife, Judy. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 368 in Prospect, Ohio,
Ray could do just about anything with his hands. There was hardly anything that he could not build, rebuild, or repair. He loved his family and his friends and was loved by all who knew him.
Ray is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judith Miller, son William (Bill) Miller of Marion, daughter Sally (Ron) Rowland of Indiana, and stepsons Timothy Crockett and Floyd (Toby) (Shirley) Crockett, Jr. both of Prospect. He is also survived by grandchildren, Sadie Scott, Sara (Adam) Minard, and Laura (Andy) Berry as well as six great-grandchildren, Andrew Scott, Matthew Scott, Mazie Minard, Caleb Crockett, Mashayla Berry, and McKenzie Berry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Miller, son Charles Miller, daughter Vickie Burchett, brothers Walter (Whitey) E. Miller, Jr. and Marion (Benny) Miller, and sister Thelma Moloney.
No calling hours will be observed. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020