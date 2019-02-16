|
Ray Warren Harruff
Marion - Ray Warren Harruff, 90, passed away on Tuesday, February 13th, 2019. He was born January 29th, 1929 in Marion, OH to Winifred Midlam Harruff Pickens. He was a graduate of Kent State University, and served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He began his career with the United Shoe Machinery Corp., and retired from Yellow Springs Instrument Co. Ray is survived by his loving children: Meribeth, John and Amy (Rebekah Little), granddaughter, Maggie (Mac), and sister Shirley (Russell) Johnston. Ray was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Margaret Jones Harruff, on January 5th, 2018. Also left to mourn his loss are four sisters-in-law, Beverly (Butch) Smith, Becky (Ronnie) Beason, Trude Jones and Nancy May; brother-in-law Tim (Mary) Jones; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Ray will be fondly remembered for his great wisdom, and his true love of fishing and gardening, particularly growing orchids. Ray's family would like to express extreme gratitude to the ER and 2nd Floor Telemetry staff at Greene Memorial Hospital, the staff in the Rehab Unit at Friends Care Community, as well as the angels from . Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends Care Center, 150 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs, Ohio, 45387, or to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 16, 2019