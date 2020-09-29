1/1
Raymond Dencil Martin
LaRue - Raymond Dencil Martin, 85 of LaRue, went home to be with his lord and savior Jesus Christ at 9:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020, after a 2-week bout with COVID-19.

He was born at home in Putnam County West Virginia on February 22, 1935. He was raised by his mother Mildred (Parsons) Sayre and his step-dad Clyde Sayre who raised him and treated him as his own.

He was married on February 24, 1956 to Iva Grace Ankney, at the parsonage of the LaRue Baptist Church. They were married for 62 years before Iva passed away on April 24, 2018.

He was a machine operator at Eaton Corporation in Marion for 42 years. He loved watching sports especially Ohio State Football and basketball, the Cleveland Indians, and His Cleveland Browns, even though some of his grandkids tried to persuade him to cheer for the Bengals. Also, his favorite team was whatever team his grandkids were playing on. He also loved NASCAR, and monster truck racing. He also enjoyed camping.

He was a member of the Union Baptist Church in Richwood where he attended every Sunday morning.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Warren Sayre and Leo Sayre.

He is survived by his four children, Richard (Terri) Martin, Arkansas, Debbie James (Matt Harned), LaRue, Ron (Diana) Martin, Richwood, and Brenda Friend (Jerry Dunlap), Cuyahoga Falls; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; a sister Alice (Ivan) Chandler, and brothers Lawrence (Joyce) Sayre, Ralph (Sally) Sayre, Paul (Carol) Sayre, Lloyd (Rita) Sayre, and Frank Sayre.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to his neighbors, Debbie Michaels and Shirley Edwards who watched over him and made sure he was ok, to his Son-in-law Dan James who stopped in regularly to check on him, also to the nurses at Marion General Hospital on the COVID floor and ICU for their wonderful care.

Graveside services will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the LaRue Cemetery with Pastor Josh Hause officiating. A celebration of Raymond's life will be held a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to Marion General Hospital Hospice, 1000 McKinley Park Drive, Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




Published in Marion Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
