Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Raymond E. Vande Water Jr.

Raymond E. Vande Water Jr. Obituary
Raymond E. Vande Water, Jr.

Westerville - Raymond E. Vande Water, Jr. was born in Worthington, Ohio on July 22, 1945 and passed peacefully at home in Westerville, Ohio on May 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. "Buster" is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda S. Vande Water; sons, Timothy J. Vande Water (Terri Rife Butler - Fiancée), Dean J. (Cynthia) Vande Water; daughter, Lori A. Vande Water (Rick Krieger - Fiancée); grandsons, Cortland, Daniel, Tyler, Drew and Kyle Vande Water; granddaughter Taylore Bundy; sisters, Judy Cottingham and Mary Vande Water; brother and sister in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews; and his feline friend - Abby. Mr. Vande Water is predeceased by his parents Raymond E. Vande Water, Sr. and Annice (Berendsohn) Vande Water.

Work was a passion of Ray's, but not for the material rewards. Whether it was teaching physically challenged children to swim when he was a teenager, or mentoring highly educated individuals throughout his long banking career, Ray was able to motivate those he interacted with to be the best they could be with each of their God given talents. Ray spent the last 20 years of his career building the Tax Related Products Group for Bank One/JP Morgan Chase, but what Ray cherished most was the personal relationships he accumulated along the way. Ray truly cared about all those he worked with and placed their successes above his own.

Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH 43085. For complete obituary and to leave condolences for the Vande Water family, please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020
