|
|
Raymond Joseph Klingbeil
Marion - Raymond Joseph Klingbeil, age 75, of Marion, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home.
Ray was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 13, 1943 to the late Raymond E. and Frances (Lehnert) Klingbeil. A Catholic, Ray graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1961 and was a member of St. Mary Church in Marion.
After graduation, Ray worked for several years as a milkman for Dairymen's Dairy in Cleveland. Later, Ray built a fine career with UPS in Cleveland, Mansfield, and Marion, retiring as a manager of the Marion location, where he was highly respected by his colleagues.
Ray was a quiet man who loved his family and dogs. He was handy with tools, disciplined, and his serious demeanor belied a softer, caring core. He led by example and passed these lessons on to his grateful children. In younger years, Ray and his family would take an annual trip to North Carolina to spend a week at the beach where lifelong memories were often made. After retirement, Ray could often be found with friends at King's Mill Golf Course where he played in various leagues.
Ray is survived by wife, Susan Marie (Becka) Klingbeil of Marion; sons, David Joseph (Bekka) Klingbeil of Parma Heights, Ohio, Brian Michael (Lisa) Klingbeil of Denver, Colorado, and Jay Jeffery (Bridgett) Klingbeil of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Ana, Sierra, Todd, Ben, Aidan, Bryn, and Coen; and siblings, Rick (Gerri) Klingbeil of Brook Park, Ohio, Michael Klingbeil of Broadview Hts., Ohio, and Michele (John) Reed of Massachusetts, and canine companion, Bentley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church (251 North Main St., Marion) on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00am with Father Kyle Tennant presiding. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date, in Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made in Ray's honor to s or The V Foundation for Cancer research.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Ray's family. Online memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019