Raymond K. Kessell
Morral - Raymond K. Kessell age 79 of Morral, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 9, 1941 in Red House, W.Va., to the late Ernest H. and Mary C. (Rutan) Kessell.
Raymond graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1959, then served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967. After the service he married the Love of His Life, Bonnie L. (Heffner) Kessell on February 22, 1969.
He was employed at Tecumseh Products for 17 years, Millington Plastics and retired from Parker Hannifin after 17 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed going fishing, golfing, bowling and going to car shows with the second love of his life, his 1966 Chevy Impala.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kessell of Morral, OH., his daughter, Angela (Harold) Whitaker of Marion, OH., his son, David (Kathy) Kessell of Winchester, VA., three grandchildren, Nicholas Whitaker, Brooke Whitaker and Andrew Kessell, his brother, Ernest (Teresa) Kessell Jr. of Brush Ridge, OH., his sister, Rosalee Montgomery of Springboro, OH., his brother in law, Danny (Darlene Heffner of South Vienna, OH., and numerous nieces and nephews,
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Lee Street Presbyterian Church, 455 Lee St. Marion, Ohio where he has been a member for years. The funeral service will begin at 1pm at the church with Pastor David Kessell officiating. Burial will be at Grand Prairie Cemetery. The family is asking please follow the rules of social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lee Street Presbyterian Church, 455 Lee St. Marion, Ohio 43302.
The Boyd-Born Funeral is honored to be helping the family through this difficult time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 3 to May 5, 2020