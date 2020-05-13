|
|
Reba Anita Vance
Marion - Reba Anita Vance age 91 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
She was born December 14, 1928 in Mt. Victory, Ohio to the late Paul Fletcher and Mary Lucille (Jaggers) James.
Reba was a life-time member of VFW Post #3313 and was employed for several years at Community Mutual Insurance.
Reba is survived by two special nieces, Rebecca (Charlie) Schnitzler of Marion, OH., Nancy Knapke of Van Wert, OH., and a special friend, Stan Flesher of Marion, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Paul Jr., Richard and Eugene James.
A graveside service will be held later at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Mt. Victory, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be helping the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020