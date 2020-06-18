Rebecca J. "Becky" (Barr) Horne
Waldo - Rebecca J. "Becky" (Barr) Horne, age 56, of Waldo, died peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home following an extended illness.
On June 20, 1963, Becky was born in Galion, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elva (Zwolle) and Floyd Barr. A lifelong resident of Marion, she attended Marion Harding High School.
For ten plus years, Becky worked at Marion General Hospital in both their linen department and their kitchen.
Becky felt blessed to share her life with her loving companion, Mark Sands. They cherished their twenty eight years together.
Always keeping herself busy, Becky had hobby after hobby that she would fully dedicate herself to, until a new hobby caught her attention. She especially loved crocheting, scrapbooking, and doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren.
A straight shooter, you always knew how Becky felt about something. She also deeply loved her family and friends, and had her own way of showing it.
Left to cherish her memory are her life partner and friend, Mark Sands; two sons: Trevor (Crystal) Horne, and Dwayne (Kaydra) Horne; five grandchildren with one more on the way: Tracy, Tristan, and Trevor "T.J." Horne Jr., Inara Wilson, and Emileah Horne; three adopted daughters: Tracy Strawser, Jamie (Tim) Persinger, and Amy (James) Flack; eleven step grandchildren: Nichole and Brooklynn Barham, Amanda Rosentreter, Trinnon Strawser, Kinzie, Annabelle, Amelia, Riley, and Toby Flack, and Taylor and Evan Jones; former husband, Francis Horne, whom she married in 1983; six siblings: George Barr, Bill Barr, Raymond "Nub" (Louise) Barr, Michael Barr, Joanne Jones, and Ralph (Eva) Barr; mother-in-law, Dee Miley; three sisters-in-law: Yvonne (Ron) Emerson, Diane Sulter, and Susan Sands; two brothers-in-law: John (Michelle) Sands and Tony (Alice) Sands; an aunt, Ruth (Zwolle) Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Including her parents, Becky was preceded in death by two siblings: Dianna Snyder, and Vicky Sue Barr; a sister-in-law, Marie Barr; two brothers-in-law, Dwayne Jones and Michael Sands; her stepmother, Hazel Coleman; and father-in-law, Ralph Miley.
Her family will greet friends from 11 am - 1 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow at 1 pm, with Rev. Joel Fetter officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help her family.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Becky's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.