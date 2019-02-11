Regina Ann Wolf Kelleher



Marion - Regina Ann Wolf Kelleher, age 76, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 8, 2019.



On September 13, 1942, Regina was born in Kenton, Ohio, the fourth of six children of the late Helen G. (White) and Joseph G. Wolf Sr. She was raised on a farm in LaRue, attending school there until about grade 3, then to St Mary and graduating from Marion Catholic High School, class of 1960.



Regina furthered her education at Columbus State Business College, and she felt called to join the sisterhood spending time at Sisters of St Francis, Oldenburg IN. Though after a few years, she reconnected with a former classmate, Patrick Kelleher, and they were married on August 3, 1963, and started their family.



While they were raising their family, Regina was a loving homemaker. When she went back to work, she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at a local CPA Jim Flickinger for many years and then later St. Mary Church. She then worked in home health having a special bond with several families she served for an extended period of time.



Regina lived a life of deep faith and servitude to the Catholic Church, having a strong relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and God. She was an active member of St. Mary Church and also volunteered for Marion Citizens for Life encouraging and educating youth and protecting young lives. She enjoyed watching EWTN Catholic Television Network.



Very active in her children's lives, Regina enjoyed volunteering for both the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. Regina was great in the kitchen, never using recipes or the same ingredients, yet always throwing something amazing together for her family and friends. She loved cutting coupons, watching NCIS, and any show Michael Landon was in.



She will be missed by her beloved husband, Patrick Kelleher of Marion; five children: Monica (Mark) Krpec of Fulshear, TX, Tim (Jody) Kelleher of Ostrander, Phillip Kelleher of Houston, TX, Steve Kelleher of Lafayette, LA, and Elizabeth Larkin of Marion; eight grandchildren: Marquie, Mickenzi, and Makayla Krpec, Austin, Logan, and Jordan Kelleher, and Nicholas and Cole Larkin; four siblings: Rose Marie Pfeiffer, Joseph G. (Pat) Wolf Jr., Francine Craig, and Marilyn Wolf; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Including her parents, Regina was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Villacres.



Her family will greet friends from 5 - 7 pm on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am, on Friday, at the St. Mary Church (address below), with Father Thomas Buffer officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 342 N Main St, Marion, OH 43302, or to St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, OH 43302.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Regina's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary