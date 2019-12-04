|
Regina Ruth (Boehringer) Teetor
Marion - Regina Ruth (Boehringer) Teetor, a kind and caring woman, passed away at her home on Monday, December 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Regina was 93 years old and lived most of her life in Marion.
Regina was born, one of three children, on May 8, 1926 to the late Carl William and Ida (Sipe) Boehringer in Akron, Ohio. While living in Akron, Regina attended North Hill High School graduating in 1944. Regina furthered her education at Ohio Wesleyan where she earned a degree in education. While attending college, Regina met John E. Teetor and the two were wed August 14, 1948. John passed away January 27, 1999.
Regina taught at Grand Prairie School and English at Eber Baker Junior High.
Regina's life was truly centered on her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughters. She enjoyed countless trips around the world with her children and grandchildren, visiting counties such as Finland, China, Russia, and South Africa.
Regina will be missed by children, Mike (Marilyn) Teetor of Columbus, Linda (Steve) Thomson of Westerville, Steve (Joni) Teetor of Columbus, and Barb (John) Beach of Marion; grandchildren, Michelle Beach, Lisa (Brian) Carson, Kim Thomson, Lori Thomson, Mark (Veronica Sunderman) Thomson, Matthew (Alyse Trykowski) Teetor, Trevor (Bethany Rohr) Teetor, Jacob (Lindsey Bigler) Teetor, Alex Teetor, Andre Teetor, and Green Beret, Paul (Jessie Pollitt) Teetor; great-granddaughters, Ally and Annie Carson; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her husband, John and siblings, Ellen Campbell and Bill Boehringer.
Private family burial will take place in Marion Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Regina's honor to OhioHealth Hospice, Marion or The Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Regina's family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019