Regis Lynch
Marion - A beloved father and grandfather born September 25, 1930, Regis J. Lynch was a long-time resident of Marion, aged 90, who passed away suddenly in the early hours of Monday, October 5, 2020 at his daughter Traci's home. A native of Pittsburgh, Rege was the son of the late Russell and Dorothy Lynch and lived for many years in the Greater Pittsburgh area before relocating to Marion in 1969.
Rege was married to the former Rose Bednar of Washington, PA, in 1956. They celebrated over 52 years of marriage prior to her passing in January 2010. He was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Marion since 1969.
He was an Industrial Engineer who worked for Bethlehem Steel, Dresser Corporation (formerly Marion Power Shovel), and Nanda prior to his retirement. He also managed a small tax service in Marion for many years. Rege is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Bob) Simpson, Terri (Sheridan) Lucas, and Traci (Rick) Honaker; four grandchildren, Ian (Candis Heffelfinger) Lucas, Katelin (Justin Bowers) Lucas, and Megan and Taylor Honaker; two step grandchildren, Brian (Shari) Simpson and Joe Simpson; and three step great-grandchildren, Dylan, Titus, and Gabriel Simpson. Known for his ornery sense of humor, his enduring love of playing Pinochle at the senior center, being seen on his long walks across Marion, exemplary math skills, and delight in his family, Rege will always be remembered for his love of sports and lifelong faithful support of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins. This former golfer, bowler, and member of the Marion Power Shovel Management Club was a U.S. Marine who was recognized as a Sharpshooter. He served with the Marines in the Battle of Inchon and throughout Korea prior to his posting to Guam and his honorable discharge. The family will receive well-wishers at a Memorial Service at Edwards Funeral Service, Hughes-Allen Chapel, at 318 Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion on Tuesday, October 13 from 4-6 p.m. and request memorial donations, if desired, be made in lieu of flowers to Marion County Dog Pound, 2252 Richland Road, Marion, Ohio, 43302 or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at macular.org/how-donate
. Those who attend calling hours are reminded that the funeral home requires the wearing of masks at all times due to current state public health guidelines for Covid-19. Rege adored his family and was loved deeply by his family and friends. He will be forever missed by everyone who knew him.