Rene Hunter Machen
Marion - Rene Hunter Machen, 57, passed away on May 10, 2019 at the Tranquility Hospice Center in Kenasaw Mountain. Her Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the N. E. Cobb Community Center in Marietta Georgia on June 2nd.
Rene was born on May 24, 1961 in Decatur, Indiana. As a young child she moved to Marion and returned to Decatur for her senior year in high school. She received a two year accounting degree from IUPU. In 1981, she moved to Georgia and worked as a sales manager and realtor. She married Alan Machen on April 10, 1993. After the birth of her son, Alex, she was a stay at home mom which was her dream job.
Rene was preceded in death by her parents James Hunter and Ruth Yost Hunter. She is survived by her husband, Alan, and son, Alex; brother Jed (Debi) Hunter; sisters Camille (Harold) Gilliam and Denice (Bill) Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
During the long years of her illness, she always had a positive attitude and lived with grace. Her kind heart and radiant smile will be dearly missed.
Published in the Marion Star on May 19, 2019