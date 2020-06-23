Rheda Geraldine (Huntsman) Keil
Rheda Geraldine (Huntsman) Keil

Mount Gilead - Rheda Geraldine (Huntsman) Keil, age 92, of Mount Gilead, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Bennington Glen in Marengo.

On December 1, 1927, Rheda was born in Marion, Ohio, a daughter of the late William F. and Evelyn D. (Fleming) Huntsman.

Rheda married Grover "Jack" Keil on August 30, 1945. They shared over 49 years together as husband and wife before he preceded her in death on June 25, 1995.

A woman of faith, Rheda attended the Mount Gilead Church of the Nazarene for many years and more recently attended the Edison United Methodist Church.

Rheda was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Outside of the home she did some waitressing and also secretarial work for Community Action and the United Way/Chamber.

Rheda was a Green Thumb Volunteer. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting and collecting rocks. Her favorite thing to do was hop in the car and travel with family. It didn't matter where she was going, as long as she was going somewhere.

Rheda will be dearly missed by two sons: Mike (Judy) Keil of Mount Gilead, James (Carol) Keil of Ashland; two grandchildren: Susan (Nic) Schwartz of Ashland, John Marc Keil of Delaware; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bradford Keil.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Rheda's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.








Published in Marion Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
