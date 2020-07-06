Richard Alan ArmbrusterMarion - Richard Alan Armbruster, also known as "Rick", went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 5:45 PM at his residence( 475 Jefferson St.) after a 2 year battle with cancer. Rick was born March 16, 1954 in Marion, OH. to Betty Jean (Smith) Keirns and the late William Armbruster Jr.Rick was a fisherman! He LOVED to fish. He also enjoyed driving to the country with his wife, Patty Armbruster, and just sitting and watching the deer. Rick loved to watch Nascar races on TV. One of his favorite times was last week. J.J.Oney (son) and Nevada Horsley (daughter) were out back of their house with their friends. They lit up the firepit and made Rick some smores. He loved the smores but what was special to him was spending time with his family.On March 2, 2013, Rick married his soul mate, Patty Ann Shoffner. When he married Patty he also took on a whole new family. Not one, but two. Patty's family and Patty's church family. That is when Rick became a member of Grace Baptist Church.In his younger days, Rick worked at the Marion Power Shovel Co., Alloy Cast Steel, Scotts in Delaware, Todco Door, and Drypers in Delaware.Rick will be dearly missed by his Wife; Patty Armbruster, Son; Jeremy Jason "J.J." Oney Jr. (Elizabeth Roberson), Daughters; Nevada LeeAnn Horsley (Curley Olive) & Tammy Lynn Armbruster, Grandchildren; Kaitlyn Rasnick & Devon Rasnick, Mother; Betty Jean (Smith) Keirns, Brothers; James Douglas Armbruster & Darrell (Christina) Shoffner Jr., Sisters; Debra Jean (Larry) Hughes, Betty Shoffner, Connie (Randy) Waterer, & Lori (Brett) Jobe, Nephews; Shawn Alex Nemeth, Chris (Rachel) Watkins, Mike (Chelsay Day) Waterer, Shawn (Clara) Coffey, D.J.(Ashley) Shoffner III, Zack Shoffner, Dalton Shoffner, Austin Shoffner &Joshua Gregg, Nieces; Christie Marie Hughes, Jamie (Tom) Rister, Ashley Saulsberry, Ciara Coffey, Kaylee Higgins & Michelle Harper, and of course his dog; Cooper, and numerous friends & relatives.He was preceded in death by Fathers; William Armbruster Jr. & Darrell Shoffner Sr., Mother-in-law; Diane Rose Shoffner, Brothers; Steve Curtis Armbruster, Larry Ray Armbruster, Darrell Wesley Shoffner, & Richard Alan Shoffner, Nephew; Adam Don James Waterer, and Great Nephew; Jordan Harper.Funeral services for Rick will be held in the Grace Baptist Church, 1560 Marion-Marysville Rd., Marion on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Pastors Nick Worden & Bill Middleton officiating. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery. Friends & family may call at the church from 11:00 AM until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Dean Armbruster, Darrell Shoffner Jr., Darrell Shoffner III, J.J. Oney, Curley Olive, Mike Waterer I, Chris Watkins, & Shawn Coffey. Contributions in Rick's name may be made to the Boyd-Born Funeral to assist with expenses