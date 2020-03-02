|
|
Richard Chester McKee
Marion - Richard Chester McKee age 77 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
He was born April 29, 1942 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Chester and Flora Mae (Allen) McKee.
Richard was a United States Army Veteran serving during Vietnam, he was a life member of American Legion Post #162. Richard was employed for various companies as an independent truck driver for many years.
He is survived by his children, Kimberley Jo (Kurt) Larsen of Trinidad, CO., Kelly Jean Talhelm of Fredricksburg, VA., Theresa Lynn (Scott) Jerew of Marion, OH., six grandchildren, Paige Larson, Lexi Larson, Jennifer Talhelm, Jarrod (Danielle) Talhelm, Corbin Knedler, Abbey Knedler, one great grandson, Brayden Scott Talhelm, his brothers and sisters, Phyllis Cole of Pickerington, OH., Geneva Mae McLaughin of Kenton, OH., Linda June (Hugh) Norris of Marion, OH., Carolyn Sue (Gary) Limbacher of Marion, OH., James Allen (Janice) McKee of Marion, OH., Marilyn Kay (Russ) Kline of Marion, OH., Dale Clifton (Sandy) McKee of Marion, OH., his former wife, Ella Louise McKee of Marion, OH., his special companion, Judy Graves of Cardington, OH., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Todd Allan McKee.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, March 6, 2020 beginning at 10 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Dwight Hord officiating. Military Service will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020